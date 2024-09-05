Ivanhoe Village businesses ask City of Orlando to ‘figure out’ parking problem

ORLANDO, Fla. — Small business owners in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village say they’re feeling the hurt from an ongoing construction project.

The City of Orlando says a pipeline replacement project known as “North Orange Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project” is providing a needed update to the city’s sewer system.

But, over the last year businesses say it created a parking mess for customers and hurt their bottom line.

Business owners in Ivanhoe Village told Channel 9 on Thursday, a private lot owned by Lake Highland Preparatory School has been their go-to recommendation during the construction project, but last week, their customers were told by school security that the lot is no longer open to the public.

“We’ve been open 12 years. And people have been parking there for 12 years. So, it came as a shock,” said Jason Lambert, the owner of the Hammered Lamb, a pub in Ivanhoe Village.

Lambert told Channel 9 confusion from the ongoing construction project has hurt the Hammered Lamb.

He said customers who don’t want to deal with road closures and parking challenges have gone elsewhere.

“All of us are struggling. Orlando really prides itself about being all about small businesses and they’re just putting all these small businesses out of business,” said Lambert.

Lambert said his restaurant made the difficult decision to close two-days a week because of the project.

The pub no-longer opens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays because those are the businesses’ slowest days.

Meanwhile, next door to the Hammered Lamb, a boutique gift shop also said business has suffered because of the ongoing construction and parking challenges.

“This has been traumatic for our businesses, and I think that was underestimated,” said Jeff Starks who owns Maffrey’s Good Goods.

Starks told Channel 9 even before he opened his shop, he utilized Lake Highland Preparatory School’s lot.

“I’ve been a resident here in Orlando for 26 years. I have parked in that parking lot, I think all 26 of those years,” said Starks, “I think what we would really love to hear is that Lake Highland, who has been a good community partner, will continue to be a good community partner.”

According to the City of Orlando, there are no written agreements between the city and Lake Highland Preparatory School for the parking lot.

Because the lot is private, the school has discretion over its use.

Channel 9 Crews repeatedly called, texted and emailed leaders at Lake Highland Preparatory for a statement regarding the future of the lot, but did not hear back by news time.

Meanwhile, business owners like Starks are now hoping the city will step-up to create additional parking options.

He believes Ivanhoe’s growth means it could be time for the city to invest in a public parking option like a garage.

“Someone’s got to make a decision on the parking in this area,” said Starks, this is a hot topic and they’ve got to figure it out. Period.”

According to a spokesperson with the city of Orlando, “The city is continuing to work with the Ivanhoe Main Street District and nearby businesses to help with additional parking opportunities during various roadway projects occurring in the area.”

That spokesperson noted The North Orange Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project is expected to be completed by early November, but said all of the parking on North Orange Ave once impacted by the construction has since been restored.

