FBI: Special needs program founder arrested for sexual abuse; more victims possible

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI office out of Tampa is asking for the public’s help to identify more potential victims after a special needs program founder was arrested for sexually abusing minors, investigators said.

FBI agents arrested James “Jamie” Grover, 62, of Deltona, after they searched his home yesterday along with his place of business at the Seminole Town Center Mall in Sanford.

Grover is the founder of the Special Needs Advocacy Program (SNAP).

SNAP’s website states, “SNAP provides opportunities to the special needs communities that are not always funded through Local, State & Federal programs.”

The FBI said they believe Grover has been targeting young boys since 2010 while in his role at SNAP.

According to FBI agents, Grover also served as the Group Director of Autism on the Seas, an international organization that developed cruise vacations for adults and families with special needs.

If you have been in contact with Grover or know someone who has and may be a victim, the FBI asks that you contact them by visiting www.fbi.gov/snapvictims.

Read: ‘It was survival mode’: Survivor of attempted kidnapping at Orlando Walmart shares her story

Read: Two teens injured after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening

Read: Police: Woman arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in West Melbourne

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group