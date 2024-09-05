Two teens injured after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested 58-year-old Dennis Trost for leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily harm after hitting two teens on Tuesday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. along International Drive and Parc Corniche Drive in Orlando.

According to the release from FHP, Trost was driving a 2016 Jeep Compass northbound on International Drive near Parc Corniche Drive when he hit the two teens on mini motorcycles. The two mini motorcycles were traveling southbound on I-Drive in the crosswalk and did not have headlights when they were hit.

Investigators said Trost left the scene along Parc Corniche Drive but were able to locate the the Jeep nearby with “damage consistent with this collision” and had the car towed for for further investigation.

Upon speaking with Trost, he told Troopers he had a green light when he turned left onto Parc Corniche Drive when the accident happened.

FHP obtained a warrant for Trost’s arrest, and he was booked into the Orange County jail on Wednesday.

Trost was in front of a judge on Thursday and given a $10,000 bond.

The two teens, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old male, were transported to local hospitals.

First responders took the 14-year-old to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries.

The 15-year-old is at ORMC and remains in critical condition.

