Police: Woman arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — West Melbourne Police arrested 24-year-old Rebekah Makenzie Tate for a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle in West Melbourne.

According to a police report, WMPD arrived on the scene Sunday morning, Sept.1, at the intersection of US 192 and Dairy Rd.

Tate was traveling east on US 192 approaching Dairy Rd when her vehicle crashed into a 34-year-old West Melbourne man riding a motorcycle.

The force of the crash caused the motorcyclist’s helmet to come off, leaving him in the middle of the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Tate fled the scene and pulled her vehicle into a parking lot with the motorcycle stuck under the front.

Tate attempted to remove the motorcycle from under her vehicle, according to the report.

Tate is later seen on the phone before getting picked up by a black sedan.

Tate was later arrested Wednesday night, Sept. 4, and taken to Brevard County Jail, where she is held without bond.

