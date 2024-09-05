$1M Scratch-Off lottery ticket sold in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said Haines City’s Mary Curatolo won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off ticket.

Curatolo collected her winnings as a lump sum for $664,198.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix in Haines City, and the seller will receive a $2,000 commission for the sale.

The $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH costs $20 and allows players three ways to win.

To learn more about the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH, visit the Florida Lottery’s website.

Through the Florida Lottery, Scratch-off games have awarded $18.95 billion to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

