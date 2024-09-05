Lost cat from Chicago found wandering farm sanctuary in Florida

ODESSA, Fla. — Volunteers are ensuring a lost cat found in Florida will be reunited with its owner over a thousand miles away.

The cat, named Marble, was spotted weeks ago wandering around a farm sanctuary in Odessa.

The volunteers caught her and scanned her microchip.

That is when they discovered she belonged to a woman in Chicago.

“I was shocked. I’m like, ‘How did she get down here in Tampa,’” said volunteer Ronda Lang.

They later found out the cat wandered away while the owner was in Florida on a trip.

Marble will now be reunited with her family who can’t wait to bring her back home.

