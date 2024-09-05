Orange County Animal Services annouces Fall Adoption promotion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is running a Fall adoption promotion in September, October, and November.

During this three-month promotion, adoption fees will be reduced to $10 for cats and dogs that were at the shelter for over 30 days.

Each adopted animal receives its initial vaccinations, a microchip, spay/neuter surgery, and a vet exam at no extra charge.

The shelter currently has over 330 animals waiting to be adopted.

Here is a map of where Orange County Animal Services is:

