Disney sets reopening date for Blizzard Beach Water Park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — One of Orlando’s favorite destinations for cooling off is set to reopen.

Renovations are wrapping up at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and they have set a date to reopen.

The water slides will once again be flowing for guests when the gates open on Nov. 4.

Disney says the grand opening will offer fun in the sun with a wintery twist.

