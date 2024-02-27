Walt Disney World to offer hotel guests free water park tickets for 2025

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is adding a new perk for those staying at its hotels.

Disney says starting next year, hotel guests will get free admission to Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on the day they check in.

Reservations for 2025 can be booked starting Tuesday.

