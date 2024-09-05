Orlando police, SWAT team responds to active scene in Washington Shores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Orlando police officers and SWAT members responded to an active scene Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bethune Dive and Lewis Court in the Washington Shores area.

The heavy police presence has several blocks closed off in the area.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

