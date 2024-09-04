Walt Disney World to reopen Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Frozen fun is returning to Walt Disney World in November.

Disney announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park to the public on Nov. 4.

The water park will stay open until May 23, 2025.

Disney said the water park is known for its immersive storytelling and snowy theming.

Parkgoers can also buy a new “Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass,” which gives guests continuing visits to the water park for $79, until May 23, 2025.

More information about Disney’s Blizzard Beach can be found here.

