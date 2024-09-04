Publix makes real estate buy next to Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lakeland-based grocery powerhouse Publix Super Markets Inc. has made another real estate acquisition in Central Florida.

Orange County records show Real Sub LLC, an entity related to Publix, paid $16.65 million on Aug. 28 to buy The Town Center at Orange Lake, a 57,512-square-foot shopping center adjacent Disney’s Animal Kingdom, State Road 429 and U.S. Highway 192.

Located within the Four Corners region, the property sits on just under seven acres and has a Kissimmee address at 14896 E. Orange Lake Blvd., though it is located within Orange County.

