Disney announces new show based on popular villain characters

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney has announced plans for a new show based around some popular villains.

The company released concept art and said the new show will be at its Hollywood Studios park.

Officials said it’ll feature dozens of infamous evildoers, including Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent.

That show will open next summer.

It will replace “Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy,” which closes on Oct. 7.

