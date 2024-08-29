Lake Mary Little League champs head to Walt Disney World for victory parade

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thursday will mark another major celebration for the Lake Mary All-Stars.

The team will be recognized for their victory in the Little League World Series with a parade at Walt Disney World.

The team said they feel honored for the event and excited to be going to the Magic Kingdom.

The parade will be down Main Street U.S.A., the same route taken by championship teams from the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

The young champions have brought immense pride to the community, and their victory has inspired countless kids to dream big.

As they parade inside Magic Kingdom around 1:35 p.m., they’ll be greeted by cheering fans and the iconic Disney magic.

