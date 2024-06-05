Camping World Stadium prepares its field for highly anticipated soccer match

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early Wednesday morning, crews were working on preparations at Camping World Stadium for the highly anticipated soccer match between the USMNT and the Brazil national team on June 12.

Usually, when a sporting event is taking place, Camping World uses its artificial turf for athletes to run around on.

However, for this international friendly between these two teams the stadium will be using natural grass as the playing surface instead.

Read: Disney, oversight district agree to 5th major park, 2 minor parks, 14,000 more hotel rooms, more

The friendly is to gear up both teams for this summer’s Copa America tournament, which includes USA, Brazil and 14 other teams from the Americas and Caribbean.

Kick-off for next week’s friendly is at 7 p.m. June 12. Here is a map of Camping World Stadium

Read: Popular West Coast food chain to expand to Florida, including Orlando









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group