Camping World Stadium’s US Soccer game hits attendance record

Orlando got a sports business victory of its own after hosting the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s match against Brazil.

The June 12 match at Camping World Stadium — which ended in a 1-1 draw between the two teams — came as the game set a Florida attendance record for the men’s or women’s U.S. national teams with 60,016 fans in the stands. The prior record was 52,033 in June 7, 2014, against Nigeria in Jacksonville.

“We are so proud of our community for coming out in force tonight,” Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, said in a prepared statement after the game. “This record attendance is a testament not only to Orlando’s passion for the beautiful game, but also our reputation as the nation’s top destination for hosting world-class sporting events.”

