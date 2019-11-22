0 Can you ID this man? Deputies say he exposed himself to children near an Orange County school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Children were walking a half-mile away from an Orange County elementary school when they told deputies a man exposed himself to them in broad daylight.

Deputies said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Haverstraw Avenue between Rogan Road and Conway Road. That is about a half-mile away from Conway Elementary.

Since then deputies have created a sketch of the man showing him with long wavy hair and a goatee.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The charges the man could face depend on how old the children involved were. Right now it's only considered a felony if the victim was under 16 years old, or if an officer witnessed the crime. State officials are working to change that law.

Sen. Linda Stewart, D- Orlando, filed a bill this week that would make these acts an automatic fleony no matter the victim's age.

"I felt it was imperative that we make this change in the law," Sen. Linda Stewart said.

"We just don't need this behavior in Central Florida, but we don't need it in the state either."

If passed, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it could make a huge impact by, as Lt. Antorrio Wright said, "allowing them to take swift but sure action against individuals that are committing these acts in the presence of sometimes our children and sometimes other elderly folks."

OCSO Sex Crimes Detectives need your help identifying the man in the sketch below. He is wanted for questioning in reference to an exposure of sexual organs to children that occurred Nov. 20 at about 3 p.m. on Haverstraw Ave. between Ragan Road & Conway Road. pic.twitter.com/xGTMl99cgD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 21, 2019

