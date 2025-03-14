Candlelight vigil planned for murdered Titusville woman

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil is planned on Friday for a 72-year-old Titusville woman.

Jessie Kirk was found dead last week after she didn’t show up for her usual morning walk.

Earlier this week, David Barber was charged with her murder. He’s the ex-boyfriend of Kirk’s niece.

The vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at Sand Point Park on North Washington Avenue.

The gathering was planned by a group that meant a lot to Kirk.

Kirk’s torched SUV was located in Orange County near State Road 50 and State Road 520.

That’s several miles away from her somerset riverfront condo in Titusville.

Barber, a former Brevard County corrections deputy, planned Kirk’s death and tried to hide his identity during the murder, according to a report.

