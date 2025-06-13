Canned goods needed for WFTV 9 Family Connection’s Summer Food Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection and its partners are proud to team up with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and Annabel’s Closet to help feed local families this summer during our Summer Food Drive.

It’s easy to help. Now through June 22, clean out your closets and your pantry and drop off gently used clothes and household items to any Orange or Seminole County Goodwill store location along with canned food items to help provide meals for local families.

The canned goods most in need are canned fruit, veggies, chicken, tuna, soup and ravioli.

For details and to find the nearest Goodwill location, visit 9family.com.

Summer Food Drive (Source: WFTV)

