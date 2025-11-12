Cape View Elementary faces possible closure

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There’s growing concern in Cape Canaveral as Cape View Elementary faces the possibility of closing before the start of the next school year.

The school could be consolidated with Theodore Roosevelt Elementary about six miles away in Cocoa Beach.

“This is a small-town community school, which has been operational for 61 years now, for more than six decades,” said Rajesh Ravisankar. He’s the PTO President and parent of a third grader at Cape View.

He told us, that 30-percent of the children there are walkers. Brevard Public Schools Vice Chair Matt Susin told us that Cape View is one of a dozen underenrolled schools in the district.

Cape View is costing the district an additional $2.3 million each year to keep open.

Ravisankar believes the focus should be on rebuilding enrollment. The City of Cape Canaveral recently signed a resolution asking the district to keep Cape View open.

The school board is expected to make a decision soon. The next board meeting is November 18th and a vote could come as soon as December 9th.

