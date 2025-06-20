‘Career cocaine dealer’ arrested in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man Flagler County deputies referred to as a “career cocaine dealer” is behind bars again.

Deputies say they found cocaine hidden in a pack of cigarettes inside a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation in Palm Coast Wednesday. They found out the vehicle’s owner, Troy Mickens, 44, of Bunnell, had a suspended license.

Deputies say they also saw the message “I got 3, what you need” on Mickens’ open cellphone.

Deputies noted the bag of cocaine weighed 5.4 grams, which is consistent sale and delivery. They said drug paraphernalia was also found.

Mickens was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver within 1,000 feet of a park and driving while license suspended.

He is being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility under $12,500 bail.

Deputies say Mickens has an extensive criminal history with prior felony convictions for cocaine possession with intent to sell, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and failure to appear. He also has numerous convictions for driving while license suspended.

