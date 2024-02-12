Local

Carnival Vista returns to Port Canaveral with new upgrades

Carnival Vista The Carnival Vista is pictured in this summer 2017 file photo, docked in the Caribbean’s Grand Turk. (NYCLA/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — After a 30-day dry dock, Carnival Vista cruise ship is back in Port Canaveral with some new improvements.

The cruise ship received several upgrades, including a new Hero’s Tribute bar and lounge, retail stores, a teen club, an arcade and an expanded Casino.

On the exterior, the ship will now sport the carnival signature red, white, and blue on its hull.

Several public areas have also been refreshed, including the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, an expanding venue across the Carnival fleet that honors military veterans and active-duty service members.

For shoppers, there’s an all-new Effy Jewelry store and a new Cherry on Top store.

A new Club O2 for teens was created in a new location and the ship’s arcade was relocated and redone. The Lido Marketplace was also refreshed with a new look.

The 4000-guest Carnival Vista will resume year-round sailing from Port Canaveral, with 6- and 8-day itineraries to popular destinations. which include  Half Moon Cay, Bahamas; Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Aruba; San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

