Carnival Vista returns to Port Canaveral with new upgrades

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — After a 30-day dry dock, Carnival Vista cruise ship is back in Port Canaveral with some new improvements.

The cruise ship received several upgrades, including a new Hero’s Tribute bar and lounge, retail stores, a teen club, an arcade and an expanded Casino.

On the exterior, the ship will now sport the carnival signature red, white, and blue on its hull.

Read: SpaceX set to launch NASA’s next moon mission this week

Several public areas have also been refreshed, including the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, an expanding venue across the Carnival fleet that honors military veterans and active-duty service members.

For shoppers, there’s an all-new Effy Jewelry store and a new Cherry on Top store.

Read: Florida gas prices fall 11 days straight; why AAA thinks that’s about to change

A new Club O2 for teens was created in a new location and the ship’s arcade was relocated and redone. The Lido Marketplace was also refreshed with a new look.

The 4000-guest Carnival Vista will resume year-round sailing from Port Canaveral, with 6- and 8-day itineraries to popular destinations. which include Half Moon Cay, Bahamas; Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Aruba; San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group