Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal leads massive vow renewal at sea

MIAMI, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line is once again making waves this Valentine’s Day by orchestrating its largest-ever vow renewal ceremony at sea.

Led virtually by none other than Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, couples aboard Carnival’s fleet are invited to reaffirm their commitment to each other in a spectacular celebration of love.

The festivities, spanning across all Carnival ships including the newly inaugurated Carnival Venezia and Carnival Jubilee, promise an unforgettable experience for lovebirds at sea. Following the renewal ceremony, couples are treated to an onboard reception complete with a DJ spinning romantic tunes and a champagne toast to commemorate the occasion.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Love and fun go hand in hand, so a vow renewal or wedding ceremony is even more special when it’s part of a Carnival cruise.”

This initiative reflects Carnival’s commitment to fostering unforgettable moments for its guests. With more than 1,220 weddings and vow renewals last year alone, the cruise line continues to provide tailored packages and itineraries through its Weddings by Carnival program.

Moreover, Carnival recently announced its forthcoming exclusive destination, Celebration Key, will feature an events pavilion dedicated to hosting weddings, vow renewals, and other special occasions, further expanding its offerings for hosting memorable celebrations.

For those seeking to embark on a romantic voyage or plan their special day at sea, Carnival Cruise Line provides a plethora of options. Whether it’s an engagement, wedding, honeymoon, or vow renewal, Carnival ensures an unparalleled experience for couples and their loved ones.

