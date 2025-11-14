Casselberry unveils ‘Boots on the Ground’ military tribute sculpture

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A new sculpture dedicated to honoring military members has been unveiled in Casselberry.

The ‘Boots on the Ground’ statue was created by Vietnam veteran Steve Piscitelli. The sculpture made out of bronze is a pair of military boots that will be permanently displayed at Veteran’s Park in Casselberry.

The city of Casselberry has recognized Piscitelli’s contribution by awarding him the Quilt of Honor for his donation of the sculpture.

