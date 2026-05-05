‘Queen of the street’: Winter Park woman celebrates 100th birthday

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Central Florida woman is celebrating a remarkable milestone today.

Ardith Kloth turned 100 years old on May 5, and her family says she is still living independently and staying active in her Winter Park neighborhood.

Ardith Kloth will be 100

Kloth moved to Florida in the 1950s and worked as a nurse while raising her family in the Orlando area. After spending time back in Minnesota, she returned to Central Florida in 2003 to be closer to her daughters.

Background on her life

Kloth was born in Minnesota and grew up on a farm, part of a large family with eight siblings. After World War II, she moved to Ohio, where she met her husband. The couple married in 1946 before eventually relocating to Central Florida in 1957.

In Florida, Kloth worked as a licensed practical nurse, including time at Mercy Hospital, and also provided private-duty nursing care. Her husband worked for Martin Marietta and later in banking.

Ardith Kloth will be 100

After her husband’s death in 1982, Kloth returned to Minnesota for several years before moving back to Central Florida in 2003 to be closer to family.

She also spent years volunteering at a local elementary school, where students affectionately referred to her as “Grandma.”

Ardith Koth Gardening

Even at 100, her family says she continues to garden, bake and spend time with neighbors, often hosting friends on her front porch.

She has also lived an adventurous life, including going skydiving at ages 85 and 90.

Her family says she remains a beloved presence in her neighborhood and continues to bring people together.

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