HTeaO’s month-long campaign raises funds for pediatric cancer research

ORLANDO, Fla. — A national iced tea chain is raising money for childhood cancer research through a month-long campaign.

HTeaO is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to support pediatric cancer research.

Throughout May, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at checkout, with 100% of the donations going to the foundation.

The company says the campaign is aimed at funding research and helping families impacted by childhood cancer.

Customers may also notice yellow straws at locations this month, a nod to childhood cancer awareness.

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