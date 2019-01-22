Caterer jailed after accusations of defrauding victims in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fl. - A local caterer is behind bars after he was accused of defrauding over $1,000 from victims in Brevard County.
David Horn of Creative Elegance Catering was arrested Monday after Family Promise of Brevard Executive Director Tara Pagliarini said he did not provide the services he promised last year after being paid over $1,300.
Horn was to provide desserts and hor d'orves for a 2017 Christmas concert that the organization put together to raise money to help the homeless.
Pagliarini told Channel 9 that she never got back the money she paid to Horn.
Liz Lark-Riley of Rockledge Gardens was also overjoyed with Horn's arrest after she said she thinks Horn defrauded two brides she works with.
"When I reached out to him for license and insurance, I heard nothing at all and I gave him 48 hours," said Lark-Riley.
Horn faces charges of organized and communications fraud.
