Caught on camera: Man takes swing at JetBlue employee at Orlando Intl. Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger at Orlando International Airport had to be detained after video appears to show him yelling, cursing and swinging at a JetBlue employee.
The man was waiting to board JetBlue flight 801 from Orlando to Salt Lake City on Sunday evening. The flight had been delayed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Related Headlines
Video sent to WFTV Channel 9 shows a passenger upset about the delay. A small crowd gathered as the man confronted the JetBlue employee.
TRENDING NOW:
- Badly beaten 5-year-old girl dies in Florida, officials say; mom, boyfriend arrested
- Central Florida Decides: DeSantis, Gillum square off in Florida debate
- Two shot at apartment complex near Ocoee, deputies say
- VIDEO: Hurricane Michael exposes 120-year-old shipwrecks off Florida coast
The video appears to show the man taking a swing at the worker as passengers tried to hold him back.
Orlando police officers eventually showed up, using pepper spray to get the man under control before dragging him out of the waiting area as he was kicking and screaming.
The fire department also had to be called to treat bystanders who were affected by pepper spray.
Police have not released the man’s name or the charges against him.
Download the free WFTV News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}