Caught on camera: Man takes swing at JetBlue employee at Orlando Intl. Airport

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger at Orlando International Airport had to be detained after video appears to show him yelling, cursing and swinging at a JetBlue employee.

    The man was waiting to board JetBlue flight 801 from Orlando to Salt Lake City on Sunday evening. The flight had been delayed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

    Video sent to WFTV Channel 9 shows a passenger upset about the delay. A small crowd gathered as the man confronted the JetBlue employee.
     

    The video appears to show the man taking a swing at the worker as passengers tried to hold him back.

    Orlando police officers eventually showed up, using pepper spray to get the man under control before dragging him out of the waiting area as he was kicking and screaming.

    The fire department also had to be called to treat bystanders who were affected by pepper spray.

    Police have not released the man’s name or the charges against him.

