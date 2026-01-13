Caught on video: Bobcat wanders east Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bobcat sightings in one east Orange County neighborhood have some residents on edge.

Video from a homeowner on Sabal Street in Wedgefield shows a bobcat roaming through the yard.

Neighbors said it has already gone after turkeys in the area, and they are worried their pets could be in danger, too.

Bobcat sightings in Wedgefield A resident's home surveillance captured the animal roaming a yard in east Orange County | Joseph Bertrani (Joseph Bertrani)

Some residents are now taking extra steps to keep their animals safe.

Channel 9 checked with state wildlife officials about concerns over recent bobcat activity.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said while it hasn’t officially received any bobcat reports from Wedgefield, the agency did offer some safety advice for neighbors.

If you see a bobcat, be sure to give it plenty of space.

To scare it off, you can make loud noises or throw objects near it, being careful not to strike the animal.

Bobcat safety tips Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission bobcat encounter safety tips (WFTV staff)

