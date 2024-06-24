CDC sounds alarm over mosquito-borne illnesses this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm about mosquitoes this summer.

The agency says mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature in the world.

Researchers say the insects can spread diseases like malaria, zika, and more.

So, they recommend that you keep your skin covered, use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents, and remove standing water around your home.

“There are certain groups such as immunocompromised individuals, elderly and young individuals that are at higher risk,” said Emily Speranza with the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute.

Last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine to protect against chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus.

It’s approved for people 18 and older at increased exposure risk.

