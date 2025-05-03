Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in true fiesta style at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration from May 1–5 as part of its Seven Seas Food Festival. Guests can enjoy Mexican culture through vibrant entertainment, authentic cuisine, and festive street parties.

Cinco de Mayo:

Highlights Daily from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Wild Arctic Plaza becomes a street party with stilt walkers and performers. A DJ Dance Party features Latin music, while live mariachi bands perform traditional songs. Food options include tacos al pastor, street corn, blood orange margaritas, and exclusive cheese enchiladas.

Seven Seas Food Festival:

Running on select dates through May 4, the festival offers over 190 global dishes and drinks. Tasting Lanyards are available for $75 (10 samples) or $90 (15 samples), with Pass Members getting 18 samples for the price of 15. Concerts feature Skillet on May 2 and Kansas on May 3.

When and Where

Cinco de Mayo: May 1–5, 12:30 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Select dates through May 4

Location: SeaWorld Orlando, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

SeaWorld Orlando invites guests to enjoy this flavorful and festive event.

