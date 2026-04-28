Central Florida 10-year-old competes in national wildlife conservation contest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fifth grader from Central Florida is being recognized for her dedication to wildlife conservation as part of a national contest.

Ten-year-old Isabella Nangle is participating in Colossal’s Jr. Ranger competition, a nationwide initiative that supports conservation and raises awareness for the National Wildlife Federation.

Her family says the competition has become more than a contest, providing Isabella with a platform to share educational content about animals and inspire other children to appreciate nature.

“I love the beauty and creativity of nature,” Isabella said. “I like being outdoors among flowers and trees, where I can explore and find inspiration.”

She shares that her passion for animals is deeply personal, particularly her affection for rabbits.

“Bunnies are my favorite animal… they helped me heal and brought back my happiness,” she said.

If she wins, Isabella could be featured in Ranger Rick Magazine, receive a $20,000 prize, and participate in a special wildlife experience.

Her family hopes her journey will showcase the positive impact young people can have on conservation and inspire other children to get involved.

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