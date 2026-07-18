Central Florida animal shelters offer reduced adoption fees due to capacity

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. — Several Central Florida Animal Shelters are over capacity and need your help.

Seminole County is offering $5 adoptions for all dogs thanks to sponsorship from an anonymous donor. Seminole County officials are urging the community to adopt or share the news.

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Osceola County Pets is offering free adoptions for its current residents. “These animals are looking for permanent homes,” according to Osceola County Officials. The free adoptions include small, medium, and large dogs.

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Marion County Animal Services says they have 202 adoptable dogs and 171 adoptable cats. Adoptions are free with the donation of school supplies or proof of an Annual Park Pass.

And the Southeast Volusia Humane Society is hosting a Kitten Mingle Adoption event this Saturday, where you can adopt one kitten and get a second kitten for no charge.

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Specific hours and restrictions for each County can be found below:

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