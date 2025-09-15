Central Florida boosts highway safety with expanded wrong-way vehicle detection systems

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has expanded the deployment of wrong-way vehicle detection devices on highway ramps to improve safety throughout the region.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is developing a similar system to manage major roads such as the 408, 417, and Beachline.

Over the past decade, these systems have identified 2,400 wrong-way drivers, and more than 2,100 of them have turned around before reaching the main road.

Brian Hutchings from the Central Florida Expressway Authority stated, “88% of folks that were detected going down the wrong way turned around. So that’s pretty good, but we’re aiming for 100%.”

Currently, at least 66 sites are in operation with wrong-way detection systems, and dozens more are being built.

