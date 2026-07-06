Central Florida braces for more thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy thunderstorms will continue through sunset tonight.

Storms will return Tuesday with 50% coverage across Central Florida, which is a bit less than Monday.

Starting Thursday, a large area of dry, dusty air from the Saharan desert will move into Central and South Florida.

The dry air will last into the start of the weekend and will limit the ability for afternoon storms to develop.

Temperatures will also climb toward the mid-90s later this week.

See video below of storms in Volusia County:

WATCH: Heavy storms roll into Volusia County

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