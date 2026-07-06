Jeremy Hansen steps down as Canadian astronaut after historic moon mission

, Fla. — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who became the first Canadian to travel around the moon, is stepping back from his full-time role with the Canadian Space Agency.

Hansen said Monday that he will leave active service in September after 17 years as a Canadian Space Agency astronaut and 32 years of military service.

The agency said Hansen will pursue new professional opportunities while continuing to serve as a reservist with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Hansen was a mission specialist on Artemis II, the first crewed mission to travel near the moon in more than 50 years. He flew with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch during the 10-day mission in April.

Hansen was the only international astronaut on the Artemis II crew. The mission also made history with Glover becoming the first Black person to travel to deep space and Koch becoming the first woman to travel to the moon.

In a statement, the Canadian Space Agency praised Hansen’s “leadership, dedication and professionalism,” saying he helped open a new chapter for Canada in space exploration.

Hansen said on social media that the move is “far from a departure” and that he hopes to keep supporting Canada’s work in space.

The Canadian Space Agency will have three active astronauts after Hansen steps back: David Saint-Jacques, Joshua Kutryk and Jenni Gibbons.

NASA’s Artemis program is aimed at returning astronauts to the moon and eventually supporting future missions to Mars.

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