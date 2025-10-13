Central Florida communities react to ceasefire in Middle East

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two years of conflict are now on hold between Israel and Hamas. On Monday, Channel 9 spoke with Israeli and Palestinian communities in Central Florida who expressed hope that everyone stays committed to the ceasefire.

Yoseff Konikov, a Rabbi with Chabad of South Orlando, said the ceasefire is an important step toward ending the war.

Rabbi Yosef Konikov Just last week, Rabbi Yosef Konikov with the Chabad of South Orlando said one of the members of his community told the rabbi they were attacked while walking home when someone pulled up next to the man and started yelling and throwing things at him. (WFTV)

“The big celebration is that the hostages are home,” Rabbi Konikov said. “That’s the big celebration.”

Lamia Moukaddam, with Central Florida Queers for Palestine, hopes this marks the start of peace.

“You know this is a great first step,” Moukaddam said. “The people of Gaza desperately need to be able to breathe, to eat, to rebuild, clothe their children.”

For over two years, communities from near and far have watched as the war continued. Rabbi Konikov’s son lives in Israel.

“It was a big experience for an Orlando boy to experience things you don’t get to see in Florida,” Rabbi Konikov said. “He’s so happy to be with his people.”

Within the last few months, Moukaddam visited her family in Lebanon.

“It’s agonizing,” Moukaddam said. “The videos online can’t translate the smell of decaying bodies of your family members on the streets. To come back to nothing, to come back to no family to celebrate with.”

All are hoping the plan holds true.

“May we begin a new era of world peace? That’s what we hope for,” Rabbi Konikov said. “That’s what we really want.”

“We want peace, and we want to achieve that through justice,” Moukaddam said.

Releasing the hostages was the first step of the peace plan. Other steps must follow.

The communities we spoke with hope that the necessary steps are taken to bring peace to the Middle East.

