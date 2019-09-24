0 Central Florida considered one of the deadliest places for pedestrians in US

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida is considered one of the most dangerous areas for pedestrians in the country.

All day and night people cross between passing cars on major roads.

This is part of the reason why the Florida Highway Patrol says the area sees so many pedestrian hit-and-runs, and those are cases they say that can be challenging to solve.

TRENDING NOW:

WFTV went to Orange Blossom Trail, one of the worst areas for pedestrian crashes, and saw person after person cross in the middle of the roadway without using the crosswalk.

It's a sight that some drivers said they see all the time.

"A lot of people cross the street all the time without using the crosswalks or anything," said driver Megan Lievel. "It's pretty dangerous."

FHP has investigated 70 deadly hit-and-run crashes this year, 17 of those have been in Central Florida.

Troopers said there are challenges in solving pedestrian hit-and-runs, including there usually isn't as much evidence left behind from the car involved at the site of the crash.

It can also be difficult to prove who was driving even if the car is found.

That's because air bags typically don't deploy during a pedestrian crash, so there isn't necessarily DNA to collect.

On average, FHP investigates between 25 and 35 hit-and-run crashes a day in Central Florida, though most only involve property damage.

Drivers said it's a reminder to never let their guard down while behind the wheel.

"I think pedestrians should use the crosswalks, you know, be more careful about that. But drivers can just stay on the lookout," Lievel said.

A study found that older people are often the victims in deadly pedestrian crashes.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.