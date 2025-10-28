Central Florida deputies to give update on 54-year-old cold case murder

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday to provide updates on the 1971 “Little Miss Panasoffkee” homicide case.

Sheriff Pat Breeden and Captain Jon Galvin will oversee the briefing, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Officials believe the woman was of Greek descent.

The event is expected to draw interest from media outlets in the Tampa and Jacksonville areas.

The press conference aims to shed light on new developments in the decades-old cold case, with law enforcement officials providing the latest information to the public and media.

