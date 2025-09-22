Local

Central Florida deputies wrestle alligator sitting on front porch

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A newly released video by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies capturing a gator sitting on a resident’s front porch.

Officers responded to a call from a local Lake County woman about an alligator lounging on her home’s front porch.

When deputies arrived, they quickly acted and wrestled the gator, successfully capturing the reptile humanely.

