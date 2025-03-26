Central Florida Expressway tolls going cashless overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Expressway Authority is making a change in toll payments.

Starting on April 22, tolls will be cashless from 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

When Sunpass tolls went cashless, Central Florida Expressway Authority said it would also be phasing out physical toll collections.

Thre change is expected to cut about 50 jobs related to toll collections.

