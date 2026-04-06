Central Florida farmers struggle amid soaring fuel and fertilizer costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The war with Iran isn’t just driving up gas prices.

You may also see some price hikes at the grocery store.

New data shows U.S. farmers are planting less this season because fertilizer costs are soaring.

It’s a trend already squeezing family-run farms in Florida.

Local farmers say the cost of diesel to run their tractors, and fertilizer needed to grow crops, are both spiking as the conflict with Iran disrupts global supply chains.

Experts said you could save some money by buying locally grown fruits and vegetables, while also supporting local farmers at the same time.

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