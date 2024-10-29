Central Florida Hate Crime Task Force launches after $1M grant from Justice Department

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will now have a new task force to combat hate crimes.

The State Attorney’s Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit announced a new Hate Crimes Task Force with the help of $1 million grant from the U.S. Justice Department.

The grant was part of the BJA Fiscal Year 2024 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Program under the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

The grant will support the Hate Crimes Task Force, which will focus on increasing public awareness, improving reporting mechanisms, enhancing investigations, and increasing prosecution of hate crimes.

According to a news release, the task force aims to address the persistent issue of underreported hate crimes in Florida.

State data from 2022 revealed only 58 out of 254 law enforcement agencies in Florida reported hate crimes, highlighting a significant gap in hate crime data collection, reporting and victim support, the released stated.

“Hate crimes are not just attacks on individuals, they are attacks on the very fabric of our community. With this grant, we are strengthening our ability to fight hate crimes, support victims and build a more just and safe society,” State Attorney Andrew Bain said. “Establishing this task force has been a priority for us due to recent hate crime incidents I have seen both nationwide and in our own community. There is no place for hate crimes in our society and we want people to feel safe reporting these crimes, knowing their allegations will be taken seriously.”

Hate Crimes Task Force Goals:

Reduce Hate Crime Incidents: Collaborate with stakeholders to mitigate hate crime incidents, particularly those based on race/ethnicity and religion.

Increase Public Awareness and Reporting: In partnership with the Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice, and Security, the task force will engage in community outreach to educate the public about hate crimes and how to report them.

Facilitate Investigations: The task force will work closely with local law enforcement to strengthen the identification, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes.

Secure Justice for Victims: Prosecutors will be trained to identify and effectively prosecute hate crimes, ensuring justice for those impacted by bias-motivated offenses.

Key Initiatives:

Online Hate Crime Reporting System: Establish an online portal and telephone reporting system with the Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice, and Security to collect, vet and refer hate crime reports to appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Mediation for Non-Violent Hate Crimes: Facilitate community mediation between victims and offenders in appropriate non-violent hate crime cases to prevent escalation and future violence.

Law Enforcement Training: Law enforcement agencies will receive comprehensive training on hate crime laws and reporting requirements.

Prosecutor Training: Prosecutors will receive specialized training on identifying hate crimes and overcoming challenges associated with prosecuting bias-motivated offenses.

Community Outreach and Victim Support: The task force will host events to inform the public about their rights regarding hate crime laws and avenues for reporting hate crimes. Trauma-informed mental health services will also be available for hate crime victims.

The task force aims to prevent hate incidents and crimes by educating the public and holding perpetrators accountable.

The State Attorney’s Office state that they will ensure law enforcement plays a vital role in deterring hate crimes and supporting targeted persons and groups.

“We commend the law enforcement agencies in our community that already report hate crimes and look forward to working with all agencies to thoroughly investigate and prosecute the offenders behind these acts,” Bain added.

