Local

Central Florida lawmakers work to reduce fines that can be issued by HOAs

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two lawmakers from Central Florida are introducing legislation to limit the amount you could be fined by homeowner associations.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Rep. Kristen Arrington and Sen. Victor Torres filed companion bills in the House and Senate.

The bill prohibits fines from homeowner associations from exceeding $500 total.

Read: Why relief might be on the horizon in 2024 housing market

That would be half of the current limit.

Right now, HOA caps on fines are set to $1,000.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read