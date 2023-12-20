Central Florida lawmakers work to reduce fines that can be issued by HOAs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two lawmakers from Central Florida are introducing legislation to limit the amount you could be fined by homeowner associations.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Rep. Kristen Arrington and Sen. Victor Torres filed companion bills in the House and Senate.
The bill prohibits fines from homeowner associations from exceeding $500 total.
Read: Why relief might be on the horizon in 2024 housing market
That would be half of the current limit.
Right now, HOA caps on fines are set to $1,000.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group