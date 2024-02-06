Central Florida man accused of leading deputies on cross-county chase with kids in back seat

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A local man was arrested in Seminole County Sunday after a pursuit that deputies say started in Volusia County.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to an incident report, just after 3 p.m. Sunday, a Volusia County deputy attempted to stop a white BMW on State Road 415 in Deltona for having expired tags.

The report says the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Timothy Breedlove, immediately sped up, weaving through traffic northbound on SR 415 before the deputy deactivated their lights and sirens and began following at normal speeds.

READ: Children expelled from Central Florida Christian school over ‘OnlyFans’ decal on mother’s car

Deputies continued following Breedlove from a distance until they say he ran a red light while making a left turn onto State Road 44.

The pursuing deputies later deployed a set of stop sticks and successfully deflated both passenger-side tires. However, deputies say Breedlove continued driving , eventually merging onto Interstate 4 towards Seminole County with metal and rubber debris flying from the wheels.

Deputies say Breedlove finally pulled over on Seminole Blvd. in Sanford after fleeing nearly 40 miles from the initial attempted traffic stop.

In addition to Breedlove, deputies noted there was a woman in the front passenger seat of the car and two young children in the back seat.

READ: Sheriff: Former SRO had inappropriate relationship with student, 15, in Marion County

Deputies say the children were crying and visibly upset, but otherwise appeared to be unharmed.

The woman in the car told deputies Breedlove was the father of the two children and that she “continually” asked him to stop the car and think about the kids throughout the pursuit.

According to the report, when asked why he didn’t stop, Breedlove told deputies he had been “having a hard time lately” and realized he’d already made a mistake when he sped up after the attempted traffic stop.

Breedlove was booked into he Seminole County Jail Sunday on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, two counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of false imprisonment, and driving on a suspended license.

READ: Florida law enforcement holds procession for FHP trooper killed in line of duty

Breedlove was also cited for four traffic violations. He’s being held in the Seminole County jail on no bond.

The Director of Juvenile Services for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was also notified about the incident.

Central Florida man accused of leading deputies on cross-county chase with kids in back seat Timothy Breedlove, 25, charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, two counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of false imprisonment, and driving on a suspended license. (Seminole County Jail)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group