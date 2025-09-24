Central Florida man arrested for allegedly bodyslamming and choking neighbor

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies arrested a man for allegedly attacking a neighbor on Nutwood Avenue in Bunnell.

Justin Santos reportedly body slammed the victim and held him in a chokehold until witnesses stepped in.

The incident supposedly occurred as the victim was walking his dog.

The day after the attack, Santos was arrested and is now facing charges of battery and strangulation.

