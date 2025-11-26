WATCH: 4 Central Florida men rescued after night on capsized boat

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Video shows the dramatic rescue of four Central Florida men after their fishing boat capsized 26 miles from shore.

The incident happened on Monday, around 26 miles off the coast of Clearwater.

The four Polk County men were stranded at sea after their boat capsized, leaving them to endure a difficult night on the rigging of the overturned vessel.

“The night was real tough because the waves picked up and we was having to like try to get up on the rigging of it,” said Dennis Woods, one of the rescued boaters.

Family members alerted the Coast Guard when the boaters did not return by morning, prompting the rescue operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard crews found the men Tuesday morning, clinging to their overturned vessel.

The boaters suffered from hypothermia due to the prolonged exposure, but are expected to recover.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group