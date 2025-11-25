Search underway after 4 boaters reported missing off Florida coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for four missing boaters who did not return from a fishing trip on Monday.

The missing individuals, Dennis Woods, 70; Clarence Woods, 90; Cris Harding Sr., 42; and Cris Harding Jr., 18, left the Seminole Street Boat Ramp in Clearwater at about 9:30 a.m.

The four were last seen aboard a 25-foot green-and-white catamaran named ‘Money Well Wasted.’

They were expected to return by 4 p.m., but when they did not, family members contacted authorities just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers found the truck and trailer still at the boat ramp, but there was no sign of the boat or the boaters.

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search on Monday night and plans to resume efforts at daybreak.

The fishermen typically travel 25 miles offshore during their trips.

Clearwater Police are urging any boaters heading out today to report any sightings of the missing catamaran to 727-562-4242.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group