Central Florida outdoor workers plan days around beating extreme heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Because of that extreme heat, officials are urging people to stay inside as much as possible. But what about the workers who can’t?

Adam Iaquinto with American Dream Landscaping tries to start his days early with his goal being to get as much work done as early as possible.

The same goes for Juan Carlos Gonzalez with Pool Care Specialists. Despite being around pools all day its no easy task beating the heat.

“Just stay hydrated, you know, drink water,” he said.

It sounds obvious but drinking water is one of the most important things you can do to avoid heat exhaustion. The CDC says you shouldn’t wait until you are thirsty to start drinking and soda isn’t a good option. You should avoid drinks with a lot of sugar.

