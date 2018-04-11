ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tax day is April 17 and the United States Post Offices are ready for the last-minute tax filers who are mailing in their taxes.
Most post offices across Central Florida are staying open past 5 p.m. for the last-minute filers.
The IRS accepts the First-Class postmark as proof of filing by April 17.
Related Headlines
-
17 red flags that will still get you audited by the IRS
-
Scam alert: Beware of phone calls from these 9 area codes
-
What happens when the IRS makes an error on your taxes?
-
The IRS has a little-known provision for people who cant pay their tax…
-
What to do if you owe the IRS money
-
Scam alert: Criminals seek to have ‘back taxes' paid with iTune gift cards
-
Received a bogus tax refund check? How to safely return it to the IRS
The post office wants to make sure people have the correct postage before mailing. Some returns include many forms and require additional postage. IRS does not pay postage due and will return items to sender.
Here is a list of post offices open past 5 p.m.
725 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange 32127 until 6 p.m.
2 Pine Cone Dr., Palm Coast 32137 until 5:30 p.m.
581 N. Park Ave., Apopka, 32712 until 6 p.m.
321 Montgomery Rd., Altamonte Springs, 32714 until 6 p.m.
336 E New York Ave., DeLand 32724 until 6 p.m.
3415 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary 32746 until 6 p.m.
10450 Turkey Lake Rd., Sand Lake 32819 until 7 p.m.
650 N Alafaya Trail Suite 101, Alafaya Retail 32828 until 7 p.m.
1701 W Wetherbee Rd., South Creek 32837 until 6 p.m.
10401 Post Office Blvd., Orlando Main Office 32862 until 9 p.m.
1100 U.S. Highway 27 Suite F., Clermont 34714 until 6 p.m.
2600 Michigan Ave., Kissimmee 34744 until 6:30 p.m.
4701 Old Canoe Creek Rd., Saint Cloud 34769 until 6 p.m.
9300 Conroy Windermere Rd., Windermere 34786 until 6:30 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}